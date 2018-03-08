Full time Quality Audit Coordinator needed for a custom filtration component manufacturer at our Kalkaska Michigan location. Established in 1943, Wayne Wire Cloth Products is family owned and located in beautiful Northern Michigan. We service a very strong and diverse customer base. The area provides individuals and families outstanding quality of life and limitless recreational opportunities.

We are seeking an experienced individual to be part of our Quality Team and support our Quality and Engineering departments in customer compliance. This individual will operate in a dynamic team environment that interfaces with all departments within the company.

Primary responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

AS9100:D/ISO9001:2015 Quality Management System and NADCAP. Review and assess customer and industry specifications in relation to our processes.

Manage the review process, the archival and retrieval of documents, and related customer communications. Interact with some of the most successful companies, in many important industries, from around the world!

Help prepare, administer, participate, and follow up on internal and external audits.

Education and skill requirements:

Experience working within a manufacturing environment

Internal Quality Systems auditing & scheduling

External audit facilitation

Cause and Corrective Actions (5 Whyâs, 8D, Fishbone, etc)

Project management

All Microsoft Office programs (Word, Access, Excel, Outlook, etc)

Adobe Professional (form building & review)

Self-motivated

Willing to learn

2 – 4 yearsâ experience in this type of work

Salary is commensurate with education, experience and skills. We offer an exceptional benefit package including health, dental, vision, disability, 401K match, paid holidays, paid vacation and profit sharing. Check us out on the web at www.WayneWire.com

Please submit your cover letter and resume to [email protected]