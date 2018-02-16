56328BR

Req ID:

56328BR

Position Number:

11213379 QA Tech II

Job Description:

SUMMARY: The Food Safety and Quality Assurance Technician is responsible for performing all Food Safety / Quality Departmental practices such as collecting and interpreting SPC and SQC data daily, performing and recording results from allproduction and packing line audits for HACCP, GMP, and weights and defects, and assisting in educating all plant employees in the practices of producing safe edible goods. They also inform the Food Safety / Quality Manager of all out of compliance materials and conditions in the facility and contain all non-conforming products and materials, and isolate and hold all substandard ingredients, sub-assemblies, and finished goods. The Food Safety / Quality Assurance Technician also assists R&D with special testing and containment of test products and provides product weight and process control data analysis support to production and other key management personnel daily. Finally, they also perform environmental sampling and work closely with microbiology laboratory personnel by providing samples for micro testing, while participating in LEAN activities and providing support as necessary. Duties include; conduct pre-shipment review at specified frequencies throughout shift, gather and bake finished products for daily performance evaluation against specifications, assist R&D with determining product specifications and writing finished product specs and photo standards, perform analysis ofraw materials to ensure ingredients are received within specifications by grades, physical and organoleptic testing and micro sampling, monitor ingredient storage in warehouse for proper rotation and usage of materials, capable of performing Trace / Recall on all materials for potential recall at any time, perform weekly audits (as scheduled) to ensure systems and policy compliance including GMP’s, line audits and formula compliance, review, maintain and suggest upgrades forall established quality programs and policies on a regular basis, monitor all aspects of the Allergen Program including continual training, awareness, and segregation of materials to prevent cross contamination, assist with all private andgovernmental audits at Traverse City facility, and bake, prepare and cut product samples as required and set up formalized daily panels and other product cuttings for customers or audits. REQUIREMENTS: All job offers are based on the conditions that the candidate can provide proof of authorization to work legally in the United States and pass a urinalysis screening, which is part of the post-offer health assessment. Candidate must be at least 18 years of age. Position involves working in production departments that vary in temperatures from very cold to very hot. Must be able to go up and down stairs, constant walking. Education: Associates degree or higher in a science related field or having one-year minimumexperience in manufacturing or holding a Food Safety position for a year is required. Computer Skills: Basic computer skills. Communication Skills: To be successful in this position you must maintain excellent communication skills, both verbal and written and be able to speak to large diverse groups with some degree of comfort and the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet tight deadlines. Special Skills: Must possess skills to complete Tyson paperwork; good problem identification and problem-solving skills; math and organizational skills; ability to read and interpret product specifications; must function well under stress; must have flexibility to work where and when needed. Knowledge of preventative

Facility Name (Location):

Traverse City Plant

Pay Type:

Non-exempt

Title:

QA Tech II

City:

Traverse City

State:

MI

Shift:

N/A

Job Function:

Food Safety & Quality Assurance

Full Time / Part Time:

Full Time

Relocation Covered:

NO

Company Culture, Inclusion and Diversity Statement:

Tyson Foods proudly embraces diversity and is committed to maintaining an inclusive work environment. Our Culture is rooted in our Core Values and brought to life each day through our 5C Team behaviors (Caring, Candor, Creativity, Collaboration and Commitment). Team Members are the heart of our company and its success and culture is the connecting thread which drives our Talent Strategy to Attract, Grow, Reward and Retain the best talent.

Tyson is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, national origin, color, religion, age, genetics, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or veteran status.