Job Description

Pure Sleep, the highly successful division of Art Van Furniture, continues to grow and our growth is your opportunity to join our team of high-performing sales associates that have created a “sleep revolution” in Michigan.

Since the opening of our first store in 2009, Pure Sleep has revolutionized the sale of mattresses and other sleep products. With the highest unit sales in the mattress industry and frequent openings of new locations, Pure Sleep offers an outstanding opportunity for growth and success.

As a Pure Sleep Selling Manager you will benefit from:

Free training in our revolutionary “Pure 7″Â© sales process that focuses on helping customers achieve a great nightâs sleep.

An outstanding sales commission and management incentives package that provides our selling managers with outstanding compensation.

Benefits that include: medical, dental, life and disability insurance, paid time off, and a 401(k) plan.

A fast-paced, professional environment.

Unmatched advertising support resulting in outstanding customer traffic.

If you are an energetic, high-performing individual with a track record of success, who enjoys leading a team of professionals in a competitive environment and possesses optimism about your ability to succeed, you belong at Pure Sleep. Apply on line at http://jobs.artvan.com/#.