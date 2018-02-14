MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Public Space Attendant (2nd Shift)

Bellaire, MI

Posted on February 14, 2018

About Public Space Attendant (2nd Shift)

Position Summary:

2nd Shift – Clean and maintain all public spaces of Resort. Must be friendly and helpful at all times toward our guests.

Professional Experience:

No minimum experience necessary.

Education:

No minimum education requirement necessary.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

