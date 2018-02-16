Public Area Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Public Area Attendant
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Constantly walks through, straightens or cleans public areas, restrooms, and sleeping room hallways.
* Ensures internal windows and doorways are free of fingerprints and smudges.
* Vacuums and dusts floors, furniture, windowsills, tables, chairs, and pictures.
* Ensures elevators (walls, glass, and carpet) are clean and free of debris.
* Vacuums floors of carpeted areas in dining rooms before opening each day.
* Empties waste receptacles at main entrance and side entrances.
* Cleans and sanitizes public restrooms and waterpark restrooms.
* Delivers guest requests to rooms when required.
* Cleans employee restrooms and dining room.
* May be required to clean guest rooms as needed.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
* Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.
* Exposure to chemicals.
* Standing and walking for long periods of time.
* May push loaded carts on carpeted surface. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
