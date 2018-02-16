Public Area Attendant

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Constantly walks through, straightens or cleans public areas, restrooms, and sleeping room hallways.

* Ensures internal windows and doorways are free of fingerprints and smudges.

* Vacuums and dusts floors, furniture, windowsills, tables, chairs, and pictures.

* Ensures elevators (walls, glass, and carpet) are clean and free of debris.

* Vacuums floors of carpeted areas in dining rooms before opening each day.

* Empties waste receptacles at main entrance and side entrances.

* Cleans and sanitizes public restrooms and waterpark restrooms.

* Delivers guest requests to rooms when required.

* Cleans employee restrooms and dining room.

* May be required to clean guest rooms as needed.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.

* Exposure to chemicals.

* Standing and walking for long periods of time.

* May push loaded carts on carpeted surface. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled