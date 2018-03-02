Psychologist / MSW â Northern Michigan

Are you a psychologist or MSW who is ready for a change? Take your career to the next level while using your passion, dedication, knowledge, and motivation to work with inmates at a correctional facility in northern Michigan. Correctional facilities are located in Kingsley and Manistee as well as throughout the state of Michigan. Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan has helped job seekers for over 50 years and is ready to help YOU find your next position. To be considered, candidates must have a master’s degree in social work or psychology and have an active/valid license specifically as a psychologist or Master of Social Work by the State of Michigan. For more details and immediate consideration, call 734-665-3757 ext: 6. Get a head start by creating a My Manpower account at manpowerjobs.com and then give us a call!

