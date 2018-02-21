Project Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 21, 2018
Spence Brothers, a General Contractor and Construction Manager, is looking to fill Project Manager positions within our Traverse City office. There are a variety of tasks, as well as a variety of skills necessary to be successful in this important role within our company.
Responsibilities
- Oversee the overall construction effort on projects ranging from $100k to $8M.
- Write and manage subcontract agreements.
- Ensure that project coordination, scheduling, and budget requirements are met.
- Maintain effective communication with all project partners to ensure project success.
- Foster relationships with project partners to ensure the future success of the organization.
Additional Requirements/Qualifications
- 5 +years of commercial construction experience.
- Four-year degree in engineering, construction, or business related field.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Proficiency with industry standard scheduling software (Primavera, MS Project, etc)
- Experience with concrete and carpentry âself-performâ work preferred.
- OSHA 30 hr preferred
- Local experience and contractor knowledge preferred.
- Strong negotiation & dispute resolution skills required.
- Strong estimating skills required.
- Can do / will do attitude.
- The candidate must display strong communication and organization skills
About Spence Brothers
