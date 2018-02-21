Spence Brothers, a General Contractor and Construction Manager, is looking to fill Project Manager positions within our Traverse City office. There are a variety of tasks, as well as a variety of skills necessary to be successful in this important role within our company.

Responsibilities

Oversee the overall construction effort on projects ranging from $100k to $8M.

Write and manage subcontract agreements.

Ensure that project coordination, scheduling, and budget requirements are met.

Maintain effective communication with all project partners to ensure project success.

Foster relationships with project partners to ensure the future success of the organization.

Additional Requirements/Qualifications