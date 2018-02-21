MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Project Manager

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.spencebrothers.com/about-us/careers/

Posted on February 21, 2018

Spence Brothers, a General Contractor and Construction Manager, is looking to fill Project Manager positions within our Traverse City office. There are a variety of tasks, as well as a variety of skills necessary to be successful in this important role within our company.

  • Oversee the overall construction effort on projects ranging from $100k to $8M.
  • Write and manage subcontract agreements.
  • Ensure that project coordination, scheduling, and budget requirements are met.
  • Maintain effective communication with all project partners to ensure project success.
  • Foster relationships with project partners to ensure the future success of the organization.

  • 5 +years of commercial construction experience.
  • Four-year degree in engineering, construction, or business related field.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Proficiency with industry standard scheduling software (Primavera, MS Project, etc)
  • Experience with concrete and carpentry âself-performâ work preferred.
  • OSHA 30 hr preferred
  • Local experience and contractor knowledge preferred.
  • Strong negotiation & dispute resolution skills required.
  • Strong estimating skills required.
  • Can do / will do attitude.
  • The candidate must display strong communication and organization skills

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8514844

