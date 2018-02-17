Project Engineer – 2018 Summer Internship – Traverse City, MI
Rieth-Riley Construction Company
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer full time paid internships.
SUMMARY
Assist and support the project manager with on-site administrative tasks, operations, and technical aspects of projects including labor, equipment, materials, and subcontractors.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
Assist with surveying, testing, sample collection, drawing correction and filing
Assist with report preparation, safety inspections, submittal logging and processing
Assist with time keeping and cost control, inventory control, schedule checking and subcontractor monitoring
Assist with the preparation of quantity take-offs – calling vendors and subcontractors for proposals
Attend bid openings, conferences, etc.
Assist with the checking of drawings and specifications or completeness, accuracy or discrepancies
Assist with planning and scheduling
Assist with the processing of change orders, extra work orders and preparing requests for progress payments
Assist with the arranging of utility services
Preparing charts and formal reports
Assist with density testing and core sample collection
Assist with quality control calculations and measurements
Assist with the supervision of punch-list activities
Assist with the obtaining of permits and licenses, checking zoning and code requirements
Qualifications
Pursuing a bachelorâs degree in Engineering and or Construction Management preferred
Strong quantitative and analytical skills
Must have good organization skills
Must be quick to adapt and able to thrive in a fast paced, high pressure environment
Good PC skills–proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel essential.
Problem solving skills with attention to detail
Self-motivated; ability to work independently
Good written and verbal communication skills
Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran
