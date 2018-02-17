Project Engineer – 2018 Summer Internship – Traverse City, MI

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer full time paid internships.

SUMMARY

Assist and support the project manager with on-site administrative tasks, operations, and technical aspects of projects including labor, equipment, materials, and subcontractors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Assist with surveying, testing, sample collection, drawing correction and filing

Assist with report preparation, safety inspections, submittal logging and processing

Assist with time keeping and cost control, inventory control, schedule checking and subcontractor monitoring

Assist with the preparation of quantity take-offs – calling vendors and subcontractors for proposals

Attend bid openings, conferences, etc.

Assist with the checking of drawings and specifications or completeness, accuracy or discrepancies

Assist with planning and scheduling

Assist with the processing of change orders, extra work orders and preparing requests for progress payments

Assist with the arranging of utility services

Preparing charts and formal reports

Assist with density testing and core sample collection

Assist with quality control calculations and measurements

Assist with the supervision of punch-list activities

Assist with the obtaining of permits and licenses, checking zoning and code requirements

Qualifications

Pursuing a bachelorâs degree in Engineering and or Construction Management preferred

Strong quantitative and analytical skills

Must have good organization skills

Must be quick to adapt and able to thrive in a fast paced, high pressure environment

Good PC skills–proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel essential.

Problem solving skills with attention to detail

Self-motivated; ability to work independently

Good written and verbal communication skills

Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran