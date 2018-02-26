MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Production

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

PMP Personnel is now looking to fillÂ Full-Time Openings, Production.Â  Second shift available.

Stop in today to find out more information on available position’s at
3333 Cass Rd.
Traverse City, MI. 49684

or apply online at www.pmppersonnel.com

Ideal Candidates will be motivated to work, have reliable transportation, High School Diploma or GED, ability to pass drug screen and background check.Â Â 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7754175

