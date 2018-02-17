MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Production Workers Needed

Cadillac, MI

http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com

Posted on February 17, 2018

Are you looking for a new job opportunity?Â  This might be a great fit for you!

We are currentlyÂ seeking dedicated employees for General Production positions in Cadillac, MI.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Must be 18 or older.

Must be able to work overtime as needed.

Starting wages $10.00 per hour and up.

Fast paced.

Benefits available upon eligibility/enrollment which includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) and short-term disability.

About CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8509456

