Production Workers

Job Description

We are currently hiring for entry level General Labor Positions in the manufacturing industry. These positions are varying in shift. Key job functions will be visual inspection of productions, packing, and pulling orders. Assisting machine operators in production operations. These vital roles will be assisting in various departments.

For additional information or to apply today please contact our office.

Why Kelly Â® ?

At Kelly Services Â® , we work with the best. Our clients include 95 of the Fortune 100 â¢ companies, and more than 70,000 hiring managers rely on Kelly annually to access the best talent to drive their business forward. If you only make one career connection today, connect with Kelly.

AboutKelly Services Â®

As a workforce advocate for over 70 years, we are proud to directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world and have a role in connecting thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm