Michigan Rubber Products, a division of Zhongding Sealing Parts USA located in Cadillac Michigan, is looking for a Production Supervisor. Training will be on 1st shift and after completion of training the shift will be determined.

Essential Duties and responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Inspect products to verify conformance to specifications and directs setup and adjustments of machines.

Studies production schedules and estimates worker hour requirements for completion of job assignment

Enforce company policies and safety regulations among assigned employees

Interpret specification and job orders to employees and assigns duties

Establishes or adjusts work procedures to meet production schedules

Recommends measures to improve production methods, equipment performance and quality of product

Maintains a safe work environment through cleanliness of assigned spaces, adherence to safe work practices and updated employee safety training as required

Suggests changes in working conditions and use of equipment to increase efficiency of department or work crew

Initiates or suggests plans to motivate assigned employees to achieve work goals

Maintains morale and discipline among assigned employees and resolves conflicts and undesired behavior

Michigan Rubber Products is an EEOC Company

Veteran Friendly Environment