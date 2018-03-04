Production Supervisor
Boyne City, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
Deliver business value through Right and Fast partnership
Supervise a team of individual contributors who are manufacturing Honeywell’s world class innovative products. You will leverage your manufacturing experience and skills to lead some of the world’s most talented production employees. You will use your leadership abilities to contribute to driving safety, productivity, and exceptional quality in one of Honeywell’s production facilities. Through collaboration with cross functional teams, you will prioritize team workload and drive continuous improvement. As a team supervisor, you will coach your team members in technical and behavioral competencies in order to deliver high impact business results.
Deliver on strong site health, safety and environmental performance every day
Drive the application of work processes and standards to ensure high production quality and productivity
Work collaboratively with cross functional partners to balance your team’s capacity with prioritized activities
20 Lead plant maintenance program
20 Directly supervise production operators
20 Drive productivity improvements
20 Enforce compliance
20 Drive culture of continuous improvement
YOU MUST HAVE
- High School Diploma or GED
WE VALUE
- 2 year associates degree
- Some relevant manufacturing experience
- Efficient with SAP software
- Ability to troubleshoot processes and equipment
- Conveys information with clarity and directness
- Some relevant leadership experience
- Computer literacy
- Willingness to consistently take the initiative to get things done
Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World
INCLUDES
- Continued Professional Development
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Job ID: HRD18948
- Category: Integrated Supply Chain
- Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA
Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, or veteran status.
