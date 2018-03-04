Production Supervisor

Deliver business value through Right and Fast partnership

Supervise a team of individual contributors who are manufacturing Honeywell’s world class innovative products. You will leverage your manufacturing experience and skills to lead some of the world’s most talented production employees. You will use your leadership abilities to contribute to driving safety, productivity, and exceptional quality in one of Honeywell’s production facilities. Through collaboration with cross functional teams, you will prioritize team workload and drive continuous improvement. As a team supervisor, you will coach your team members in technical and behavioral competencies in order to deliver high impact business results.

Deliver on strong site health, safety and environmental performance every day

Drive the application of work processes and standards to ensure high production quality and productivity

Work collaboratively with cross functional partners to balance your team’s capacity with prioritized activities

20 Lead plant maintenance program

20 Directly supervise production operators

20 Drive productivity improvements

20 Enforce compliance

20 Drive culture of continuous improvement

YOU MUST HAVE

High School Diploma or GED

WE VALUE

2 year associates degree

Some relevant manufacturing experience

Efficient with SAP software

Ability to troubleshoot processes and equipment

Conveys information with clarity and directness

Some relevant leadership experience

Computer literacy

Willingness to consistently take the initiative to get things done

Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World

INCLUDES

Continued Professional Development

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Job ID: HRD18948

HRD18948 Category: Integrated Supply Chain

Integrated Supply Chain Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA

Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, or veteran status.

Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, religion, or veteran status.

For more information on applicable equal employment regulations, refer to the EEO is the Law poster .

Please refer to the EEO is the Law Supplement Poster & the Pay Transparency Policy .

If a disability prevents you from applying for a job through our website, request assistance here . No other requests will be acknowledged.

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Statement Â© 2017 Honeywell International Inc.