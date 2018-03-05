Production Positions 2nd & 3rd shift

Cadillac Casting is looking for hardworking team members who can put SAFETY first and be productive in a metal casting environment. We currently have production positions available at our Cadillac facility. Must be reliable with a documented record of excellent attendance, follow instructions and adhere to quality and safety procedures, and make sound decisions regarding product quality and workplace behavior. Will be standing for long periods of time handling metal castings of 16 to 50 lbs. We are seeking the best of the best in regards to Attitude, Attendance, and Aptitude for the work.