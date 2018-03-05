MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Production Operators

Cadillac, MI

Posted on March 5, 2018

Production operation positions – Cure/Heater operators, Extrusion Operators, Mill Room Operations and limited Finishing operations.  All candidates  must be able to work 2nd and 3rd shift, have a consistent work history, and the ability to work overtime including weekends.

About Cadillac Rubber And Plastics Dba Avon Automotive

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6868703

