Production Operators
Cadillac Rubber And Plastics Dba Avon Automotive
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About Production Operators
Production operation positions – Cure/Heater operators, Extrusion Operators, Mill Room Operations and limited Finishing operations. All candidates must be able to work 2nd and 3rd shift, have a consistent work history, and the ability to work overtime including weekends.
Job at a Glance
About Cadillac Rubber And Plastics Dba Avon Automotive
