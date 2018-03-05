Production Operator Positions
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About Production Operator Positions
Fiamm, a worldwide leader in the horn Industry, is currently accepting applications at the Cadillac Michigan Works! Office located at 401 Lake Street in Cadillac, Mi. This would be a Direct Hire opportunity at a local manufacturing company.
Please fill out an application at Cadillac Michigan Works! Office from the hours of 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday
