Immediate Production Openings

Kelly Services is now hiring in the Manistee and Frankfort areas for Production Workers. We currently have available openings on Day and Night 12-hr shifts. Production workers will be tasked in managing production flow and quality of product. Candidates must be able to stand for long periods of time and lift up to 40 pounds on a semi regular basis.Â

Please contact our Traverse City Office directly or stop on by our MiWorks of Manistee Career Fair January 4th from 10am to 3pm! We will be conducting walk in interviews.