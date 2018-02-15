Production Manager job opening in Traverse City. A manufacturer of automotive components is seeking candidates for aÂ Production Manager job opportunity In Traverse City.Â Our automotive industry recruiters are seeking organized, enthusiastic manufacturing professionals for production manager job opportunity. This is a good job for candidates looking for an opportunity with promotion opportunities. This job offers competitive compensation as well as a great benefits package.Â

Traverse City Production Manager Overview:

The production manager will direct, supervise, and assist production supervisors within an assigned area of the facility. As a leader in the company, the the Production Manager will take part in quality audits, trainings, and other activities as assigned and necessary. The Production Manager will ensure that employees are reaching production and development goals.Â

Traverse City Production Manager Job Opening

The Traverse City Production Manager will direct, supervise, and mentor production supervisors and personnel within the facility.

Assist in developing production schedules in order to meet requirements.

Work with quality personnel to identify and rectify quality-related issues.

The Traverse City Production manager will interface with maintenance personnel to ensure equipment is regularly maintained and safe.

Inform production managers of important policy or process changes.

Develop and lead in training for production managers as well as production personnel

The Traverse City Production Manager will take part in the hiring process and interview for selected personnel.

Take part in yearly evaluations of production supervisors, identify successes, short comings, and goals for each year.

Assist in new product launches, performing assigned tasks and ensuring the staff is adequately trained for launch.

The Traverse City Production Manager will implement new policies and strategies to reach company goals.

Determine what corrective actions should be taken for poor performing personnel within the assigned area.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Production Manager (Traverse City Area) Job Requirements:

A four year degree from an accredited university.

Great communication skills with personnel at varying levels.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Four to five years of experience as a production manager, experience in an automotive experience preferred.

Familiarity with quality tools, principles, or standards.

Familiarity with rubber and plastic manufacturing, especially extrusion and injection molding.

Experience managing a team of fifty to eighty indirect reports.

Great analytical reasoning skills.

Lean and Six Sigma training, certification would be preferred.

