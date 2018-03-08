Production and Assembly Technicians Needed!

Job Description

Accepting Talent for Immediate Interviews! Looking for individuals for multiple production and machine operating openings with companies in the Bellaire, Central Lake, Mancelona areas. Talent may be asked to set and operate production equipment to company specific standards. Monitor operation of machinery or equipment. Quality inspection of materials or products to determine whether they meet company standards. Industrial Sewing Opportunities! Assembly talent may be asked to buff or polish small parts; trims parts; completes simple assembly operations of large or medium-sized components, either by hand or machine assisted; performs repetitive work to meet company quotas.

Requirements

Ideal candidate would have manufacturing experience in an assembly/production atmosphere. Detail oriented, basic math and logic skills preferred. Basic computer knowledge needed for some positions however will train the right individuals. Motivation, Reliability and positive attitude are all desired qualities for interested talent. These positions do require some standing with occasional sitting available.

1st and 2nd shifts available.

Plenty of opportunity for OVERTIME!

Highlights

Health Insurance, 401K Retirement, Holiday Pay, Service Bonuses, Referral Bonuses and MANY MORE PERKS!!!

Contact our office at your earliest availability to schedule your interview. Call (231)347-2963 and or email us at [email protected]! Only a handful of positions available so contact us ASAP!

