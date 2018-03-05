Production
AccessPoint Acquisition Company LLC
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372083
About Production
Now hiring for full time production associate at local Emblem Company. This is full time, split shift, hours are 11 until 7:30pm Monday through Friday. This person will be working a chopping machine cutting emblems apart. Must have keen eye for detail excellent hand eye coordination. Looking to fill openings immediately.
Call our office with any questions at (231)486-5164.
Â
Job at a Glance
About AccessPoint Acquisition Company LLC
More jobs at AccessPoint Acquisition Company LLC