Production

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 5, 2018

Now hiring for full time production associate at local Emblem Company. This is full time, split shift, hours are 11 until 7:30pm Monday through Friday. This person will be working a chopping machine cutting emblems apart. Must have keen eye for detail excellent hand eye coordination. Looking to fill openings immediately.

Call our office with any questions at (231)486-5164.

