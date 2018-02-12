MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Kalkaska, MI

Posted on February 12, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/361096

Wayne Wire Cloth Products, Inc. in Kalkaska, MI is accepting applications for production operators. Training is provided, and candidates must have great attention to detail, excellent hand-eye coordination and fine manipulation-dexterity, to handle small metal filters.  Work involves machinery to cut, form, weld and/or solder filters.  Must be able to sit for prolonged periods, and work under magnifying glasses or microscopes.  You must be able to work effectively in a team environment, pass a vision test and drug screen.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/4085900

