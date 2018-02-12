Wayne Wire Cloth Products, Inc. in Kalkaska, MI is accepting applications for production operators. Training is provided, and candidates must have great attention to detail, excellent hand-eye coordination and fine manipulation-dexterity, to handle small metal filters. Work involves machinery to cut, form, weld and/or solder filters. Must be able to sit for prolonged periods, and work under magnifying glasses or microscopes. You must be able to work effectively in a team environment, pass a vision test and drug screen.