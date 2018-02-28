The Product Specialist is responsible for the customer experience in their department of the store and is the subject matter expert in their category. The Product Specialist will fully serve their customer base by connecting with them, assessing their needs, recommending products, and encouraging the sale. The Product Specialist will also help train sales associates on product knowledge, identify current trends within their industry, and be accountable for the merchandising standards of their department.

Essential Functions:

Lead the department and set the example for product awareness and customer service.

Ensure the merchandising standars are adhered to and executed accurately.

Use the product and sales training as a lever to give industry-leading customer service.

Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.

Assist in all aspects of accounting, operations, compliance, and shrink and profitability through the highest standards of integrity and ethics in all departments.

Ensure federal, state and local compliance to protect the storeâs FFL and adhere to company policy on the handling and inventory of firearms.

Non-Essential Functions:

Complete other duties as assigned.

Key Results Expected from this Position:

Sales Revenue: Deliver knowledgeable customer service to every customer. Participate in training to enhance overall business knowledge.

EBITA Performance: Awareness towards role in operational process, compliance, and shrink awareness.

Customer Service: Deliver an exceptional customer service experience to every customer every time. Offer company related offers in every situation.

Associate Engagement: Be a team player.

Education/Years of Experience:

2+ years of retail experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Other Qualifications:

Passion for the outdoors with previous retail experience a plus.

Outstanding communication skills with an orientation to great customer service.

Desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic atmosphere.

Ability to offer all company related products, warranties and services.

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business. Includes nights, weekends and holidays.

Demonstrates ethical and honest behavior in day to day interactions and business decisions.

Computer skills to effectively maneuver in a Windows based environment.

Must be flexible and able to react to the needs of the business.

Able to freely access all areas of the register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, and kneeling; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs

Gander Outdoors is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

With Rights Come Responsibility.

*Gander Outdoors is a responsible licensed federal firearms seller.*

Job Req #: 39168

External Company URL: www.gandermountain.com