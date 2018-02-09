As a leader in commercial window manufacturing, Wojan Window & Door Corp. is seeking a talented, creative and dynamic individual to join our Engineering Team in beautiful Charlevoix, Michigan.

The Product / Mechanical Engineer 1 responsibilities will include; participating in the development of innovative products, implementing window production/strategy, making improvements to existing products, testing products, building prototypes, generating 3D models, and originating concise professional drawing packages. Requires strong computer skills in AutoCAD and SolidWorks.

Qualified candidates will have a BS in Mechanical or Manufacturing Engineering. Knowledge of manufacturing process improvement techniques utilizing engineering methodologies, Lean Six Sigma, and SQDC a plus.

Salary to be based on demonstrable skill level and experience. Full benefits package and 401(k) available after 90 days.Â