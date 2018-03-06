PRODUCT / EVENT DEMONSTRATOR – PART TIME

Overview

The Event Specialist is responsible for completing in-store food and non-food demonstrations. Acquires and maintains knowledge of products represented. Serves, demonstrates, intercepts consumers and sells products in a professional manner. Maintains an overall professional appearance consistent with the requirements of the job.

Responsibilities

Possesses the aptitude and ability to gain adequate knowledge of the products represented.

Proactively intercept, engage, interact, and sell product to the consumer in a positive manner.

Can effectively communicate the features and benefits of the product.

Ability to prepare and serve food samples using small appliances such as microwaves, fryers, skillets, coffee makers and knives.

Can maintain a clean, sterile and safe work station using cleaning chemicals.

Maintains a professional appearance consistent with the requirements of the job.

Properly sets up and prepares Event Table for execution.

Achieves 100% execution on assigned work.

Assists with preparation for client visits and completes audit corrections.

Builds and maintains rapport with store personnel to effectively meet company and client objectives.

Completes expense reports as per Company Policy.

Accurately prepares and submits all on-line requirements on the same day as Event execution.

Ability to access the internet, navigate through companyâs electronic systems, use Microsoft Outlook, and capability to view assigned documents, including Microsoft Word & Adobe PDF forms.

This role is not expected to exceed more than 25 hours per week, although the company does maintain the discretion to change the role based on the needs of the business and/or the client. This job description does not imply that the above functions are the only tasks that may be performed. Associates will be expected, if possible, to follow any other job-related instructions and perform any other job-related tasks as directed by management.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above are representative of the knowledge, skills and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

Education/Experience: High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three monthsâ related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Physical Demands: The associate will be regularly required to:

Stand up to 8 hours at a time

Walk

Use hands and fingers to handle or feel

Reach with hands and arms (including reaching overhead)

Talk and hear

Stoop

Kneel

Crouch

Climb (including use of a 6â ladder)

Balance

Lift and carry up to 25 pounds (including occasional lifting of up to 50 pounds)

Push and pull a wheeled demonstration cart weighing up to 300 pounds fully laden with appliances, supplies and product

Prepare foods using cooking utensils such as knives, convection oven, fryer, coffee maker, electric fryer, microwaves and hot oils Be in contact with cleaning supplies

Physical Appearance:

Individuals must ensure a professional appearance and proper grooming is in order.

The associate must present a neat, clean, and appropriately groomed appearance.

Specific Retailer Dress code requirements are included in the training documents.

In addition, tattoos must not be visible while the associate is engaged in their work assignments.

Specific Skills: Proficient use of a Personal Computer and familiarity with Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Specialized Knowledge, License, etc.: Local Food handlers permit may be required.

Supervisory Responsibility, if any: None

Working Conditions (environment in which the job is performed): Retail store environment with some travel.

Language Skills: English is the primary language skill; however, bilingual skills may be required based on business necessity.

CROSSMARK is committed to providing accessible employment practices and welcomes applications from people with disabilities. If you require accommodation for a disability during any stage of the recruitment process, please let us know.

At CROSSMARK, you can get the job that gets your lifestyle. Whether you are seeking a career in retail merchandizing, the flexibility of a part-time job or full-time corporate employment, we have a place for you. Join our U.S. team of over 30,000 dedicated and talented individuals in providing expert sales and marketing services for the consumer goods industry.

