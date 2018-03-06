PRODUCT / EVENT DEMONSTRATOR – PART TIME

Overview

Would you like to make a difference in what consumers shop for? Our Events Specialist team may be the right fit for you! By demonstrating retail products you could make an impact on how local consumers buy, shop and share products. Our Events Specialists interact with retail customers and are brand ambassadors for our clients through in-store demonstration events by providing fun and engaging product presentations and generating brand awareness. This is a part time position with a weekly average of 24 hours/week.

If providing consumers with the opportunity to see, taste and purchase the latest or improved products appeals to you, come and join the CROSSMARK Team!

Responsibilities

The Events Specialist is responsible for completing in-store food and non-food presentations by serving, demonstrating, and selling products in a fun, friendly and engaging manner.

Properly set up and prepare events cart and use small appliances to prepare and serve food samples.

Proactively engage, interact, and sell products to the consumer in a positive and friendly manner.

Maintain a professional appearance consistent with the requirements of the job. Tattoos must not be visible while the associate is engaged in their work assignments.

Maintain a clean, sterile and safe work station using cleaning supplies.

Build and maintain rapport with store personnel to effectively meet company and client objectives.

Assists with preparation for client visits and completes audit corrections.

Accurately prepares and submits all on-line requirements on the same day as Event execution.

Qualifications

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three monthsâ related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Basic computer and internet skills and daily access to a PC with internet and email access.

Specialized knowledge, license, etc.: Food Safety Training & Protocol provided; Local Food Handlers permit may be required.

Physical demands: stand up to 3 hours at a time without a break; walk; use hands and fingers to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms (including reaching overhead); talk and hear; visual ability to read instructions and perform events; stoop; kneel; crouch; climb (including use of a 6â ladder); balance; lift and carry up to 25 pounds (including occasional lifting of up to 50 pounds); push and pull a wheeled demonstration cart weighing up to 300 pounds fully laden with appliances, supplies and product; prepare foods and beverages using the required appliances, such as cooking utensils, knives, convection oven, fryer, coffee maker, electric fryer, microwaves and hot oils; be in contact with cleaning supplies.

Depending on club location you may also be required to work with the following products:

Orange Juicer: demos require routinely lifting of up to 50 pounds

Pineapple Corer: equipment contains sharp edges

Tortilla Maker: exposure to heated and pressurized equipment

This role is not expected to exceed more than 25 hours per week, although the company does maintain the discretion to change the role based on the needs of the business and/or the client. This job description does not imply that the above functions are the only tasks that may be performed. Associates will be expected, if possible, to follow any other job-related instructions and perform any other job-related tasks as directed by management.

Position Type: regular part-time

At CROSSMARK, you can get the job that gets your lifestyle. Whether you are seeking a career in retail merchandizing, the flexibility of a part-time job or full-time corporate employment, we have a place for you. Join our U.S. team of over 30,000 dedicated and talented individuals in providing expert sales and marketing services for the consumer goods industry.

CROSSMARK is committed to providing accessible employment practices and welcomes applications from people with disabilities. If you require accommodation for a disability during any stage of the recruitment process, please let us know.

Req ID 2018-90699

Job Locations US-MI-Traverse City

Posted Date 1/3/2018

Category Events Marketing/Demo