My Traverse City client is in need of a Product Development Engineer to join their team.Â This person will have experience with handbook calculations and finite element analysis (FEA), to design products, support product application issues, and implement engineering changes.Â You will conduct product rating calculations including thermal capacity and stress limit load capacity for assemblies and components.Â Have experience with Solid Edge 3D CAD software, document intellectual property, produce catalog data, and create technical support documents.Â You will also need project management experience to develop test plans, obtain prototypes, coordinate tests, and interpret results.

Skills needed for the Product Development Engineer role include:

BS Degree in Engineering.

5+ yearsâ experience as Manufacturing Engineer, Product design and/ or programming.

Experience in handbook calculations and finite element analysis (FEA).

3D CAD Software experience is required.

Experience with LEAN and MS Office Business Software.

This is a perm full time on site position. No remote, contract/ C2C or sponsorship is available for this position. Must be authorized to work in the US without expiration.

