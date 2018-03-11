Produce Manager Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Cadillac Family Fare store.

SpartanNash is an equal opportunity employer (minorities/women/disabled/veterans)

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Position Summary

To effectively direct and supervise all functions and activities of produce department associates to achieve the sales and profit goals established for the department; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

Two years retail experience preferred

Supervisory Experience

ONE (1) YEAR

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Order and maintain inventory control to ensure freshness, product quality and turnover

Check and verify receivables for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and store in appropriate areas

Stock to ensure quality protection, accuracy and product rotation

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

Train others to perform all department activities and functions

Manage the selection, scheduling, and supervision of others to meet or exceed departmental productivity levels

Have familiarity with all products carried in the department; know differences in price, taste, preparation, use etc.

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents

Accounting/Bookkeeping skills

Interpret/Analyze Financials

Develop/ Manage Budgets

Delegate/Direct/Implement

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented

Physical Requirement

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently, and up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is required to stand and walk for extended periods of time and may bend, stoop, twist and turn frequently. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is rarely exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

Equipment

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)

Other Retail Equipment (e.g., pallet jacks, cardboard baler, sanitation and cleaning supplies, etc.)