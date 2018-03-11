Produce Manager Full-Time
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 11, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373521
About Produce Manager Full-Time
NOTE: This position is only located at the Cadillac Family Fare store.
Position Summary
To effectively direct and supervise all functions and activities of produce department associates to achieve the sales and profit goals established for the department; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.
Minimum Requirements
School Education
HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)
Job Experience
Two years retail experience preferred
Supervisory Experience
ONE (1) YEAR
Responsibilities and Essential Duties
Order and maintain inventory control to ensure freshness, product quality and turnover
Check and verify receivables for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and store in appropriate areas
Stock to ensure quality protection, accuracy and product rotation
Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines
Train others to perform all department activities and functions
Manage the selection, scheduling, and supervision of others to meet or exceed departmental productivity levels
Have familiarity with all products carried in the department; know differences in price, taste, preparation, use etc.
Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.
Knowledge, Skills Abilities
Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)
Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents
Accounting/Bookkeeping skills
Interpret/Analyze Financials
Develop/ Manage Budgets
Delegate/Direct/Implement
Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products
Detail Oriented
Physical Requirement
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently, and up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is required to stand and walk for extended periods of time and may bend, stoop, twist and turn frequently. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is rarely exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.
Equipment
General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)
Other Retail Equipment (e.g., pallet jacks, cardboard baler, sanitation and cleaning supplies, etc.)
