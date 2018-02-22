Recently debuting at #57 on Fortune magazineâs list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world, Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, employs more than 8,500 employees at operations spanning 26 states, Canada and the Bahamas. A leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, dedicated teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for the roads, sidewalks and foundations on which we live.

At Martin Marietta, we are always looking for the best and the brightest, for people who have the potential to be the Company’s future leaders. We are building on our foundation of success by selecting the finest people and helping them realize their potential. When you decide to build your career at Martin Marietta, you’ll know what it’s like to be respected, challenged and rewarded.

Position Summary

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC, manufacturer of magnesia based products, seeks an experienced, self-driven, PROCESS ENGINEER at the Manistee, MI manufacturing facility.

Requirements: Bachelorâs degree in chemical engineering preferred however will consider other engineering disciplines. 5 years+ experience.

Experience in process optimization while concurrently managing multiple projects. Familiarity with mass/energy balancing, reactors, thickeners, rotary vacuum filtration equipment, agitator, polymeric flocculants, water treatment, conveying equipment, high temperature furnace, dryers, calciners, briquetting, dust collection, pumping and piping systems is a plus.

Must be an excellent oral and written communicator; ability to interface with and train operating personnel; proven leadership and management skills.

