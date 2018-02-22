Process Engineer
Manistee, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
About Process Engineer
Recently debuting at #57 on Fortune magazineâs list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world, Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, employs more than 8,500 employees at operations spanning 26 states, Canada and the Bahamas. A leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, dedicated teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for the roads, sidewalks and foundations on which we live.
At Martin Marietta, we are always looking for the best and the brightest, for people who have the potential to be the Company’s future leaders. We are building on our foundation of success by selecting the finest people and helping them realize their potential. When you decide to build your career at Martin Marietta, you’ll know what it’s like to be respected, challenged and rewarded.
Position Summary
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC, manufacturer of magnesia based products, seeks an experienced, self-driven, PROCESS ENGINEER at the Manistee, MI manufacturing facility.
Requirements: Bachelorâs degree in chemical engineering preferred however will consider other engineering disciplines. 5 years+ experience.
Experience in process optimization while concurrently managing multiple projects. Familiarity with mass/energy balancing, reactors, thickeners, rotary vacuum filtration equipment, agitator, polymeric flocculants, water treatment, conveying equipment, high temperature furnace, dryers, calciners, briquetting, dust collection, pumping and piping systems is a plus.
Must be an excellent oral and written communicator; ability to interface with and train operating personnel; proven leadership and management skills.
-
Medical
-
Prescription Drug
-
Dental
-
Vision
-
Health Care Reimbursement Account
-
Dependent Care Reimbursement Account
-
Wellness Programs
-
Employee Assistance Plan
-
Paid Holidays and Vacation
-
401(k) with Company matching
-
Pension
-
Salary Continuation â Short-Term Disability
-
Long-Term Disability Options
-
Employee Life Insurance
-
Spouse & Dependent Life Insurance
-
Business Travel Accident Insurance
-
Direct Deposit Payroll
-
Educational/Tuition Assistance Plan
-
College Scholarship Program â for dependent children
-
Matching Gift Program
-
New Auto Purchase Discount Plans
We are an equal opportunity employer.
Qualified minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
