Process Engineer Job Opening in Traverse City, Michigan. A tier-one supplier based in the greater metro Traverse City, Michigan area is currently seeking its next Process Engineer to bolster the company’s engineering and manufacturing team. The company is currently experiencing growth and the Process Engineer will have a lot of responsibility in ensuring that the company’s processes and products stay innovative and continue to service clients well. The Process Engineer with great hands-on and creative ability will get to be treated to a strong salary for this job, as well as the chance to work for an international company that is on the rise. For Process Engineers looking to take the next in their careers in Traverse City, this could be the perfect job!

Overview:

For this job, the Process Engineer is primarily in charge of designing and enhancing the manufacturing processes that the company uses to create goods. He or she will need to work with multiple departments in Traverse City, Michigan in order to facilitate a smooth and efficient manufacturing process. The Process Engineer will need to brainstorm ways to optimize the best usage of different pieces of equipment and automation. The Process Engineer will be supporting continuous improvement initiatives and will need to keep continuous improvement in mind when making decisions for the Traverse City, Michigan plant. He or she will be a part of the Engineering Department and will be reporting directly to the Process Engineering Manager in Traverse City for this job.

Traverse City Process Engineer Job Opening

The Process Engineer keep track of the production and operations schedule, adhere to the manufacturing budget, and work with different departments in order to optimize and streamline the manufacturing process.

For this Traverse City job, the role will utilize metrics and data in order to analyze best manufacturing practices.

The position may have to mentor and coach a team of Process Technicians in addition to standard projects.

The Process Engineer will need to find out the best ways to utilize facility equipment.

For this Traverse City job, the role must assist in the selection of vendors and suppliers, keeping manufacturing process in mind.

The position will keep up reports of production and coordinate with the Process Engineering Manager on ways to continuously improve.

The Process Engineer will need to support manufacturing plant safety and quality processes.

There is no travel required for this job.

The position will do any additional duties as described by the Process Engineering Manager.

Process Engineer (Traverse City) Job Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in engineering is required for this job.

At least 3 years of experience in a manufacturing setting.

Automotive industry experience is a plus.

