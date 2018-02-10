Print & Marketing Associate

Description

Position Summary:

The Copy and Print Associate is responsible for cultivating relationships with customers, specifically Small Business customers that result in the opportunity to assess and provide copy and print solutions that exceeds their needs. The Associate is tasked with managing multiple and competing priorities while providing outstanding consultative interaction, producing top quality finished products and an establishing an opportunity to build future business with the customer. The Associate is expected to possess extensive knowledge of the product assortments available to customers and recognize the opportunity to sample and advise the customer on these offerings. The Copy & Print Associate is accountable for demonstrating these behaviors and positively contributing to key business metrics.

Reports to: Sales and Service Manager.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Building Relationships: Expertly skilled at comfortably connecting with customers in an open and informative way that supports the establishment of a Trusted Advisor relationship between the customer and Staples. Curious about the customerâs business and needs beyond the initial transaction and is comfortable leveraging this trusted relationship to offer and provide solutions to support the customerâs copy and print needs. Additionally works collaboratively with peers to ensure the department and customerâs needs are met

Focus on Service – Anticipate Service Needs: Demonstrates a passion for engaging with customers with the intent to identify and meet the customerâs needs. Consistently seeks out ways to provide service and solutions that will positively impact the customerâs experience and ensure Staples is always the customerâs first choice in all copy and print solutions. Recognizes the value of anticipating a customerâs business needs and thinking creatively to offer solutions to meet those needs. Ensures an inviting environment for customers by maintaining a neat, clean and organized center

Adaptability: Thrives in a fast paced complex working environment. Is comfortable balancing competing priorities and flexing between many tasks at a given time. Is able to effectively prioritize and manage tasks and timelines to meet the customerâs needs. Remains calm during tense situation; demonstrates “grace under pressure”. Flexible “can do” attitude

Listening Attentively: Demonstrates a genuine interest in the customer and asks questions and actively listens for information to understand their business and copy and print needs. Able to understand the customerâs need and translate into value added solutions

Manage Execution: Passionate about producing top quality products within the time specifications the customer requires. Capitalizes on the order intake process as an opportunity to consult with the customer to understand the needs and make suggests that would enhance the final product. Is skilled at the intake process and managing details in a complex work environment. Recognizes the importance professionally finished quality product has on our customerâ business and is never happy with “good enough”. Comfortable with juggling multiple projects and customers at any given time and can easily shift priority when the need arises. Adheres to any copy and print processes and procedures to ensure the highest degree of efficiency is practices in the copy and print center

Drive for Results: Has a focus and desire to consistently take measures that will result in the success of the copy and print center. Recognizes the correlation between providing customers solutions to their business needs and driving key metrics