Prestige Sales Manager-Grand Traverse Crossing-Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369595
About Prestige Sales Manager-Grand Traverse Crossing-Traverse City, MI
The Prestige Sales Manager (PSM) is responsible for leading through Ulta Beautyâs mission, vision, and values in order to develop a high-performing team that consistently delivers top-line sales growth within the prestige category (high-end beauty including color cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance). The PSM leads a team of Prestige Beauty Advisors and Boutique Leads and is accountable for all aspects of the prestige business, including sales, service, and operational process. This leader drives his/her business through a focus on performance (sales and in-store events), people (guest service and associate training), and process (operating procedures and compliance standards). This position requires a drive for results, a passion for the beauty industry, exceptional guest service, and the aptitude to learn and teach extensive product knowledge.
PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES(*Essential Functions)
The PSM is a champion of Ulta Beautyâs mission, vision, and values, and should demonstrate them skillfully and consistently through the following (as well as all other projects/duties as assigned):
Performance
- Meet or exceed goals related to prestige category sales, service, and operational excellence.
- Plan and execute in-store events that deliver an unrivaled guest experience while delivering on sales and payroll goals.
- Build a team that embodies the Ulta Beauty brand by delivering exceptional service and driving guest loyalty.
- Review and interpret financial and operational reporting regularly, including store visit and audit results.
- Identify underperforming metrics and develop strategies that leverage company programs, tools, and resources to improve and grow the business.
People
- Attract, hire, and retain a diverse team of top talent.
- Train, coach, and develop associates using company programs, tools, and resources.
- Create an environment that inspires and encourages the growth and engagement of associates.
- Establish professional peer and brand partner relationships that foster a shared interest in collaboratively delivering on sales and service goals.
- Promote a culture of service excellence amongst the leadership team by sharing best practices, establishing priorities, and providing support.
Process
- Be knowledgeable of, and ensure compliance with Ulta Beauty policies, procedures, and standards.
- Use the companyâs scheduling tool as directed to adjust schedules and manage attendance in-the-moment during manager-on-duty shifts to ensure accurate schedules and reporting.
- Use the companyâs task management tool as directed to prioritize and execute store workload, including product and marketing resets, pricing updates, inventory related tasks, cleaning, and replenishment.
- Protect company assets and minimize loss by ensuring all store standards and operating procedures are met, including workplace safety, inventory control, and loss prevention.
- Support continuous improvement by implementing company programs and influencing end-user adoption.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education
- Bachelorâs degree is preferred
Experience
- 2-3+ years of fast-paced, retail management, or other relevant work experience
- Financial management:success with driving top-line sales, interpreting reporting data, managing payroll budgets, and controlling expense
- Retail management:proven ability with monitoring inventory levels, achieving operational excellence, driving a service culture, and executing merchandising directives
- Leadership management:experience with attracting, developing, and motivating top talent, swiftly adapting to change and leading others through the change-curve, developing collaborative relationships with others, and leading and influencing
Skills
- Proficient with basic technology (e.g., POS system, Microsoft Office programs, and Apple devices)
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Strong collaboration and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills to manage multiple tasks with moving parts
- Ability to react under pressure, use good judgment in ambiguous situations, and be flexible/adaptable
SPECIAL POSITION REQUIREMENTS
- Work a flexible, full-time schedule to include days, evenings, weekends, and holidays
- Attend offsite meetings (may require overnight travel)
WORKING CONDITIONS
- Continuous mobility throughout the store on a daily basis
- Lift and/or move up to 50 lbs. on a daily basis
- Stoop, kneel, and crouch on a daily basis
- Climb a ladder and maintain balance on a daily basis
Date Posted: 1/18/2018
Address: Store 584 – 2560 Crossing Circle Dr.
City: Traverse City
State: MI
