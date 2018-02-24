Prestige Sales Manager-Grand Traverse Crossing-Traverse City, MI

The Prestige Sales Manager (PSM) is responsible for leading through Ulta Beautyâs mission, vision, and values in order to develop a high-performing team that consistently delivers top-line sales growth within the prestige category (high-end beauty including color cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance). The PSM leads a team of Prestige Beauty Advisors and Boutique Leads and is accountable for all aspects of the prestige business, including sales, service, and operational process. This leader drives his/her business through a focus on performance (sales and in-store events), people (guest service and associate training), and process (operating procedures and compliance standards). This position requires a drive for results, a passion for the beauty industry, exceptional guest service, and the aptitude to learn and teach extensive product knowledge.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES(*Essential Functions)

The PSM is a champion of Ulta Beautyâs mission, vision, and values, and should demonstrate them skillfully and consistently through the following (as well as all other projects/duties as assigned):

Performance

Meet or exceed goals related to prestige category sales, service, and operational excellence.

Plan and execute in-store events that deliver an unrivaled guest experience while delivering on sales and payroll goals.

Build a team that embodies the Ulta Beauty brand by delivering exceptional service and driving guest loyalty.

Review and interpret financial and operational reporting regularly, including store visit and audit results.

Identify underperforming metrics and develop strategies that leverage company programs, tools, and resources to improve and grow the business.

People

Attract, hire, and retain a diverse team of top talent.

Train, coach, and develop associates using company programs, tools, and resources.

Create an environment that inspires and encourages the growth and engagement of associates.

Establish professional peer and brand partner relationships that foster a shared interest in collaboratively delivering on sales and service goals.

Promote a culture of service excellence amongst the leadership team by sharing best practices, establishing priorities, and providing support.

Process

Be knowledgeable of, and ensure compliance with Ulta Beauty policies, procedures, and standards.

Use the companyâs scheduling tool as directed to adjust schedules and manage attendance in-the-moment during manager-on-duty shifts to ensure accurate schedules and reporting.

Use the companyâs task management tool as directed to prioritize and execute store workload, including product and marketing resets, pricing updates, inventory related tasks, cleaning, and replenishment.

Protect company assets and minimize loss by ensuring all store standards and operating procedures are met, including workplace safety, inventory control, and loss prevention.

Support continuous improvement by implementing company programs and influencing end-user adoption.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

Bachelorâs degree is preferred

Experience

2-3+ years of fast-paced, retail management, or other relevant work experience

Financial management:success with driving top-line sales, interpreting reporting data, managing payroll budgets, and controlling expense

Retail management:proven ability with monitoring inventory levels, achieving operational excellence, driving a service culture, and executing merchandising directives

Leadership management:experience with attracting, developing, and motivating top talent, swiftly adapting to change and leading others through the change-curve, developing collaborative relationships with others, and leading and influencing

Skills

Proficient with basic technology (e.g., POS system, Microsoft Office programs, and Apple devices)

Excellent written and verbal communication

Strong collaboration and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational skills to manage multiple tasks with moving parts

Ability to react under pressure, use good judgment in ambiguous situations, and be flexible/adaptable

SPECIAL POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Work a flexible, full-time schedule to include days, evenings, weekends, and holidays

Attend offsite meetings (may require overnight travel)

WORKING CONDITIONS

Continuous mobility throughout the store on a daily basis

Lift and/or move up to 50 lbs. on a daily basis

Stoop, kneel, and crouch on a daily basis

Climb a ladder and maintain balance on a daily basis

LI-DNP

Date Posted: 1/18/2018

Address: Store 584 – 2560 Crossing Circle Dr.

City: Traverse City

State: MI

Category: Retail Management