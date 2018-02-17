MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

PRESS OPERATORS WANTED

Cadillac, MI

Website:
http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com

Posted on February 17, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367794

Apply Now

About PRESS OPERATORS WANTED

Are you in the market for a new job opportunity?Â  We might have the perfect job for you!

We are currentlyÂ seeking dedicated employees for PressÂ Operator positions in Cadillac, MI for 2nd and 3rd shift positions.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Must be 18 or older.

Must be able to work overtime as needed.

Starting wages $10.50 per hour.

Fast paced.

Benefits available upon eligibility/enrollment which includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) and short-term disability.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc

More jobs at CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8509447

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing