PRESS OPERATORS WANTED
CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
Are you in the market for a new job opportunity?Â We might have the perfect job for you!
We are currentlyÂ seeking dedicated employees for PressÂ Operator positions in Cadillac, MI for 2nd and 3rd shift positions.
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.
Must be 18 or older.
Must be able to work overtime as needed.
Starting wages $10.50 per hour.
Fast paced.
Benefits available upon eligibility/enrollment which includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) and short-term disability.
