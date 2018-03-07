Press Operators NEEDED!
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Immediate need forÂ Press Operators in the Petoskey area.Â Previous press operating and/or other Machine operating experience required.Â
-Must have strong mechanical aptitude
-Willing to learn new skills
-Positive Attitude and Good Attendance historyÂ
-Must have some shift flexibility.Â
GREAT opportunity for a self motivator looking for advancement opportunities. Competitive wages, benefits, vacation pay and 401K options. If you desire to work for a great company with great people then this is the spot for you!
These positions will go quickly so apply NOW!
