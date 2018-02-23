Press Operator

PRESS OPERATORÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Stamp parts from raw material using various stamping presses. Feed stock through stripper plates.Â Operate presses.Â Attach reel to take-up. Exchange full reels for empty on take-up.Â Attach proper label and bar code to reels. Package properly for shipment.Â Visually inspect parts to see that surfaces are free of defects. Place scrap safely in the proper container.Â Keep water pans full and clean as needed. Check for loose tools, parts scrap, or any object that may fly from or jam the machine or tool. Band old stock on payoff.Â Maintain cleanliness and safety of work area.

Working Conditions:

Degree of Physical Demands (Strength) usually associated with this classification:

Â Moderately to heavy work: Exerting 50 to 100 pounds of force occasionally or 25 to 50 pounds of force frequently, or 10 to 20 pounds constantly. Involves walking, standing, bending, and lifting on a frequent basis.

Â Â Environmental conditions (Physical Surroundings) usually associated with this classification:

Â The associate is subject to environmental conditions common to a plant environment, including cramped conditions between presses and enclosures. Some exposure to loud noise and oil.

Â Environmental conditions (Hazards) usually associated with this classified:

Â Noise form presses, possible cuts from material tail, working with heavy machinery, revolving machinery, and exposure to pinch points from shear on three/four-spindle cut-offs.Â Airborne particles.

Â The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified.

Â Job Requirements

Â Stamp parts from raw material using various types of stamping presses. Includes:

Â Â Â Â Â Â *Â Feeding stock through stripper plates.

Â Â Â Â Â Â *Â Actual operation of the press.

Â Â Â Â Â Â *Â Attaching finished goods to reel take-up.

Â Â Â Â Â Â * Exchanging full reels for empty on take-up.

Â Â Â Â Â Â * Attaching proper label and bar code to reels.

Â Â Â Â Â Â * Package properly in box for shipment.

Visually inspect parts to see that surfaces are free of defects such as dents, cracks, rust and burrs during normal checks.

Maintain and assure scrap is always placed, in a safe manner, in the proper container.Â Keep water pans full and clean as needed.

Check for unnecessary loose tools, parts scrap, or any object that may fly from or jam the machine or tool when machine is activated.

Visually inspect entire press to see that it is in proper operating condition.

Remove old stock from payoff and band as soon as M.O. is completed, check back-up board and prepare material for next job. Order stock ahead of time whenever practical.

Responsible for training associates in classification.

Responsible for maintaining work area in proper housekeeping manner, including cleaning scrap pans and sweeping inside enclosures or around press.

May be required to work out of normal work area of assignment.

Ability to use independent judgment in visual checks to determine if further attention by Quality Control is warranted.

Basic understanding of personal computers for data entry purposes.

Six months experience in a Press Operator capacity desired for external candidates, experience preferred but not required for internal candidates.

Machines, tools, equipment, and work aids which may be representative but not all inclusive, of those commonly associated with this type of work include stamping press, reel take-ups, tin snips, âgo-no-goâ gages, allen wrenches, screwdrivers, air gun, shovel, tape dispenser, stock pay-offs, brooms, stock nibbler.

Perform other duties as required by supervisor.

High school diploma or GED required.

Knowledge of arithmetic is required

Basic skills in oral and written communication

Comply with all Environment, Health, and Safety {EH&S}rules and procedures.

Â

Â