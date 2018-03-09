Title:Prep CookJob Description:

Job OverviewWould you like to prepare delicious seafood dishes for our guests and play a critical role in the kitchen? A Prep Cook at Red Lobster is an important kitchen position where you will prep food items to be cooked and maintain a clean, organized work area. Prep Cooks are also responsible for food storage and ensuring the correct ingredients are readily available for our culinary team.

What You Need to Succeedâ¢The Willingness and Ability to Cross-Train and Work in Multiple Positions â We believe in the concept of ONE Kitchen, where your training and flexibility will enable you to become an expert in all Heart of House rolesâ¢Skills to Make the Grade â Multi-tasking, organization skills, and ability to follow recipes to assist in creating delicious dishesâ¢Job Qualifications â Must be at least 18 years of age, any culinary education is a plus!â¢Perform the Physical Demands â Remain on your feet for several hours at a time, be able to lift and carry up to 45 pounds, ability to withstand higher temperatures, bend, kneel, and stoop

BIG plans are on the horizon for Red Lobster. Our team and restaurants are great today, but our future is even better. There is no better time than now to join the Red Lobster Family!

Great SeafoodYou can be proud of the food you serve. The tremendous variety of seafood makes us the perfect destination for seafood lovers. Our annual âUltimate Eventsâ like Lobsterfest, Crabfest, and Endless Shrimp are more widely known than practically any other restaurant.

You will serve fish at a premium standard. We are a global pioneer and an industry leader in Seafood Sustainability. With seafood served from over 30 countries, Red Lobster has a long standing commitment to sustainable fishing and farming. We are a founder and current member of the Global Aquaculture Alliance and a current member of National Fisheries Institute. Our team is proud to be known for not serving any endangered species on the menu and for buying only from fisheries that are sustainably managed through BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) standards.

Great PeopleYou will work at a destination for celebration. Our restaurants have a rich history of hosting birthdays, anniversaries, receptions, reunions, and other important memorable occasions.

You are part of an amazing family. Our restaurants are a place where you can both make friends and find a mentor. Itâs important that our family of team members flourish, learn and grow. Our RL Cares program, for instance, is designed to help team members with unplanned expenses in times of great need.

You give back to the community. Our RL Shares program donates millions of pounds of food to Food Banks and Food Shelters across the country â making a significant difference for the homeless and hungry in the communities where we operate.

Great ResultsThe #1 Seafood Restaurant Company in the US. Opened in 1968, we have earned an exceptional name, brand recognition, and reputation.

The #1 casual dining employer for our size. (Forbes Magazine 2016 List of Americaâs Best Employers and 2016 List of Canadaâs Best Employers)

A restaurant that is loved. Our ratings are among the highest in casual dining for restaurant followers and consumer engagement.

Position:RLUSA_0170 Prep Cook State:MI City:Traverse City Job Type:Culinary/Kitchen Staff Zip Code:49684-4524 Restaurant Location:Traverse City, Mi Address:2691 North U.S. 31 South