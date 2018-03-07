Precision Assemblers and Machinists NEEDED!

Job Description

Kelly Services is accepting applications for Precision Assembler and Machinist job opportunities in the greater Petoskey, Boyne City and Charlevoix areas!Â

Ideal candidates would be detail oriented, self starters with positive attitude. Must be dependable and motivated!

CNC/Machinist Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Producing machined parts by setting up and operating a computer numerical control (CNC) machine; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.Experienced operators may compute angular and linear dimensions and curvatures and outlines sequence of operations required to machine parts.

Precision Assemblers – Assemble small parts or components with or without hand tools, following diagrams, blue prints etc. Solders/brazes parts, wires or other small metal objects.

Position Details

Entry Level

Manufacturing, Production – Assembly, wash line, etc; Manufacturing, Design, Production – Line workers; Manufacturing, Production – Machine Operators

High School/GED

Full-time. Train on a day shift with eventual move to 3rd (required). Veteran focus. Willing to train/training program