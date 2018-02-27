Practice Administrator – General Surgery

SUMMARY

Responsible for the overall non clinical operations of the General Surgery and Trauma Care practices including personnel, finance, information technology and the administrative aspects of the clinical services. Implements strategic and operating plans and policy statements. Provides data analysis to assess practice performance. Represents the practices with external health care and other group in the business transactions of the practice.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

Bachelorâs degree in business, health care administration, or related field. Masterâs degree in health administration or business administration preferred.

A minimum 5 yearsâexperience including office practice management, financial analysis, forecasting, and budgeting is required.

Demonstrated understanding of health care finance, statistics and data management is required.

Demonstrated ability to establish collegial relationships with physicians is required. Demonstrated entrepreneurship and creativity in problem solving. Personal computer literacy and knowledge of Electronic Health Records is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

PLANNING

Participates in the development of strategic and operating plans to guide the growth and development of the General Surgery and Trauma Care program. Implements strategic tactics for practice growth, efficiency, and quality in the short-term (1-2 years) and the long term (5 years).

Research, identify and recommend new opportunities to enhance the practice; evaluate opportunities proposed by others for their impact on the practices.

Anticipate issues that may have a major impact on the practices; analyze problems and present solutions.

Assess reimbursement changes affecting the practices, recommend solutions. Prepare practices for pay-for-performance expectations.

Participate in General Surgery and Trauma Care programmatic planning for work flow improvements and improvements with care coordination.

EXTERNAL RELATIONS

Represent the Practice in dealing with external groups, including other health care providers, hospitals, insurers, employers and community groups.

Maintain relationships with Northern Physician Organization (physiciansâ member PO), HMOâs, PPOâs and other payers.

Achieve P4P metrics (PQRS, PGIP, BCBS Specialists uplift, others), work with physicians and practice staff for achievement

Provide administrative representation for the Practices with other joint venture or collaborative activities.

Serve as primary representative for the Practices in dealing with external consultants for accounting, legal, financial and other matters

Participate in community, philanthropic, and professional organization as a represented leader.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Provide leadership and direction for the employees of the Practice and managers to maintain a constructive working environment for employees and physicians

Develop and maintain an effective, efficient organizational structure with job descriptions for each employee.

Manage employee relations, including compliance with personnel policies.

Insure that staff are appropriately trained and informed, with opportunities for professional development, as appropriate.

Participate and implement communication strategies to keep employees, physicians and others well informed of changes, updates.

Establish a performance review process for employees, with physician and other customer feedback.

Direct recruitment, hiring and any termination of staff.

Insure staff complies with customer expectations and care coordination tactics.

FINANCE

Monitor the financial status of the Practices and individual physicians. Provide status updates monthly.

Participate in annual budget development.

Oversee in collaboration with CBO, efficient management of patient accounts, including accounts receivable, processing of medical insurance claims, reimbursement levels and documentation requirements.

Participation in the equipment leases renewals, rental agreements and other operating agreements for the Practices.

Recommend fee schedule changes, as needed; maintain fee policies.

Insure that payroll, checking and other financial systems are efficiently operating.

Obtain financing, as approved by the Board; implement investment decision.

OPERATIONS

Assures practices are efficient, meet budget expectations and revenue cycle achieves standards.

Assure that Information Systems are meeting the needs of the practices, ensures business analytics/EHR support is focused and accountable.

Review, revise and enforce standard operating procedures for non-physician personnel.

Insure compliance with all Federal and State regulations related to the Practice.

Seek out, recommend, and implement methods for improving internal efficiency in such areas as patient flow, manpower/equipment utilization, cash flow and space needs.

Monitor levels of patient service and patient satisfaction and implement appropriate responses.

Schedules, manages outreach operations

Oversee insurance plans and policies for the practice; make changes as needed.

Support physician compensation and contract development activities, as requested by administration.

CLINICAL SERVICES

Insure integrity of medical records system.

Oversee administrative aspects of clinical services.

Address risk management issues, as appropriate.

Provide outreach oversight for physician schedules and collaboration with affiliates. LANGUAGE SKILLS Must be able to read, speak and write fluently in English. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups or managers, clients, customers and the general public. MATHEMATICAL SKILLS Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure using whole number, common fractions and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ration and percent and interpret graphs. PHYSICAL DEMANDS The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

May view computer screen for extended periods of time.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

WORK ENVIRONMENT The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an individual encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. All individuals must be made aware of CLIA/OSHA/NRC requirements as they pertain to their job. Works in a well-lit, clean and smoke-free environment. Work may be subject to frequent interruptions.

REASONING ABILITY