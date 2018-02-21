Practice Administrator – Cowell Family Cancer Center

SUMMARY

Responsible for the overall non clinical operations of the assigned physician network practices including operational efficiency, personnel, finance, revenue cycle, information technology and all other administrative aspects of the network practices. Implements strategic and operating plans as well as system policies and procedures. Provides data analysis to assess practice performance and drives performance improvement activities. Represents the practices with internal and external parties in the business transactions of the practice.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Bachelorâs degree in business, health care administration, or related field. Masterâs degree in health administration or business administration preferred.

A minimum 5 yearsâexperience including office practice management, financial analysis, revenue cycle operations, forecasting, and budgeting is required. Excellent analytical, verbal and written communication skills required. Experience in payor quality and population health programs strongly preferred.

Demonstrated understanding of health care finance, statistics and data management is required.

Demonstrated ability to establish collegial relationships with physicians is required. Demonstrated entrepreneurship and creativity in problem solving. Personal computer literacy and knowledge of Electronic Health Records is required.

REPORTS TO : Vice President, Operations

Dotted Line Report to applicable Service Line Executive Director &

System Director of Practice Operations

POPULATIONS SERVED, COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

X No direct clinical contact with patients

LANGUAGE SKILLS Must be able to read, speak and write fluently in English. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups or managers, clients, customers and the general public.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure using whole number, common fractions and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ration and percent and interpret graphs.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

May view computer screen for extended periods of time.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

WORK ENVIRONMENT The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an individual encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. All individuals must be made aware of CLIA/OSHA/NRC requirements as they pertain to their job. Works in a well-lit, clean and smoke-free environment. Work may be subject to frequent interruptions.

REASONING ABILITY Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form. Must be able to process multi task functions with the ability to prioritize and review processes.

SPECIFIC DUTIES