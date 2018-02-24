Plumbers and HVAC Technicians Needed

Job Description

Currently seeking high energy, motivated individuals with Plumbing and or HVAC. Duties may include but are not limited to: install, maintain and repair plumbing/HVAC systems for commercial and residential customers.Travel to job sites in service area, and work with dispatch to ensure schedule is maintained and delays are properly communicated to customer.

Requirements

Proven successful work history in plumbing installation, good analytical skills and attention to detail with ability to read and interpret blueprints, plans, and manuals. Excellent customer service skills with desire to exceed customer expectations. Ability to work independently in a timely manner, making sure job is done correctly the first time.

-Pay Rate $20 +/HR, based on proven experience.

Highlights

401K, Medical, Dental and Vision plans available. Tool package and yearly allowance, vacation pay after 6 months of service too! This is a wonderful opportunity to work with a company that has been servicing Northern Michigan Residents and Commercial business for over 30 years! Call now to schedule your interview 231-347-2963.

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm