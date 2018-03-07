PLANT OPERATOR AUXILIARY

Join a diverse and dynamic team that makes and delivers the most valuable services in the world: electricity and natural gas.Â At Consumers Energy, our customers are at the heart of everything we do.Â Our employees work around the clock to provide service to our customers in honor of our history and to fulfill our promise to Michigan – Count on Us!Â Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy and headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, provides natural gas and electricity to nearly 6.8 million of the Michigan’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Plant Summary

TES Filer City Station (located near Manistee, Michigan) is a clean burning coal facility which also burns biomass wood contributing to the reduction of landfill waste. The electric output is sold pursuant to a long-term power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy Company. This facility can produce enough electricity to power approximately 73,000 homes. Process steam is sold to an adjacent industrial customer (50,000 pounds per hour). The Commercial operation began in 1990.Â This position reports to the Operations Supervisor & Lead Control Room Operator in the Operations Department.

Job Description/Responsibilities

In this role, you will be essentially an apprentice, responsible for learning/qualifying as a plant operator with responsibilities that include:

â¢Logging equipment operating data in an accurate and timely manner.

â¢Responding to alarms in a timely manner.

â¢Operating necessary equipment to effectively respond to critical situations.

â¢Performing mechanical and electrical maintenance activities during plant outages and minor maintenance on shift as required.

â¢Operating mobile equipment located throughout the plant to maintain efficient operations.

â¢Maintaining a safe work environment through job planning, housekeeping, and adherence to plant safety rules and procedures, and identification and correction of hazards.

â¢Cleaning assigned equipment and maintaining a clean and orderly work area.

â¢Performing other comparable non-operating duties during plant shutdowns.

â¢Monitoring, maintaining and operating Plant equipment in a safe and efficient manner while complying with all station procedures and environmental regulations.

â¢Operating assigned control systems including distributed control, water, steam, combustion, turbine generator and related components in a safe and efficient manner.

â¢Maintaining assigned control systems to ensure proper operations.

â¢Performing routine mechanical and electrical equipment maintenance, safety checks, inspections and adjustments, as required.

â¢Taking measurements and readings and comparing with standards.

â¢Implementing corrective actions within established procedures.

â¢Maintaining the boiler systems by monitoring the fuel feed and delivery systems as appropriate.

â¢Implementing corrective actions within established procedures, as required.

â¢Maintaining the boiler systems by monitoring the bottom ash removal systems and manually raking bottom ash out of the boiler several times daily (30 to 60 minutes each time).

â¢Manually breaking up and raking out large bottom ash clinkers using a 40lb. air chisel.

â¢If personnel choose not to use the air chisel, they grab large bars weighing approximately 40 lbs., and ram them back and forth in an effort to break up the concrete-like ash deposits.

â¢This requires repetitive pushing/pulling for 30-60 minutes (not every day, but certainly on a weekly basis).

â¢Implementing corrective actions within established procedures.

â¢Maintaining the boiler system by adjusting chemical feed, as appropriate, and in monitoring the boilers’, cooling water and cooling tower water chemistry. Implementing corrective actions within established procedures, as required.

â¢Identifying and reporting problems to the Lead Control Room Operator and/or Operations Supervisor.

â¢Responsible for equipment operation and record keeping duties on a variety of moderately complex systems such as: distributed control, water, steam, combustion boiler and turbine generator within established parameters.

â¢Performing routine mechanical and electrical weekly and monthly preventive maintenance activities.

â¢Note: the working environment is within a power plant that produces high voltage electricity through the utilization ofÂ high temperature and high pressure steam.Â Appropriate safety measures are in place but inherent hazards and risks still exist.

â¢Training includes learning policies, procedures, equipment configurations, relating to all the responsibilities listed above.Â The training includes job shadowing other operators as well as learning all the plant systems in the op… For full info follow application link.

