Pizza Shop Attendant

DUTIES:

*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â Complies with food handling, sanitation, and storage regulations.

*Â Processes customer orders by recording, computing bill and receiving payment.

*Â Completes orders by selecting food items from serving or storage areas; placing on tray or takeout bag; serving beverages.

*Â Maintains food and beverage readiness by notifying appropriate personnel of shortages or special needs.

*Â Maintains serving area by keeping order; removing spills and food droppings; filing receipts.

*Â Maintains customer satisfaction and confidence by protecting fast food quality; meeting service expectations; finding ways to please customers.

*Â Keeps supplies ready by inventorying supplies in serving area and replenishing them.

*Â Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.

*Â Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following and enforcing standards and procedures.

*Â May be crossed trained in other food and beverage outlets.

*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservationÂ Â

QUALIFICATIONS:

*Â Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling

*Â Thorough understanding of sanitation-related issues. Takes all precautions and preventative measures necessary to ensure a clean food preparation environment.

*Â Is team-oriented and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â Lift up to 20lbs. and long periods of standingÂ

