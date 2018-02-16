Pizza Shop Attendant

DUTIES:

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Complies with food handling, sanitation, and storage regulations.

* Processes customer orders by recording, computing bill and receiving payment.

* Completes orders by selecting food items from serving or storage areas; placing on tray or takeout bag; serving beverages.

* Maintains food and beverage readiness by notifying appropriate personnel of shortages or special needs.

* Maintains serving area by keeping order; removing spills and food droppings; filing receipts.

* Maintains customer satisfaction and confidence by protecting fast food quality; meeting service expectations; finding ways to please customers.

* Keeps supplies ready by inventorying supplies in serving area and replenishing them.

* Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.

* Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following and enforcing standards and procedures.

* May be crossed trained in other food and beverage outlets.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling

* Thorough understanding of sanitation-related issues. Takes all precautions and preventative measures necessary to ensure a clean food preparation environment.

* Is team-oriented and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 20lbs. and long periods of standing

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled