Pick Up & Delivery Driver

Job Description

Old Dominion Freight Line is currently recruiting for a Local Pickup & Delivery Driver or City Driver. Our P & D Driver will successfully operate various tractor-trailer combinations between company terminals and customer facilities or work sites within the terminal’s geographic service area. Truck drivers also sort, handle, load, and/or unload freight at various companies and customer locations.P & D Drivers are critical members of our OD Family; they help to accurately deliver and pick up our customer’s freight. Allowing OD to help keep our promises.

Responsibilities

Operate vehicle safely within DOT regulations that govern safe driving, hours of service, inspection, maintenance, and transportation of hazardous materials.

Transport self and/or freight continuously throughout the service center on non-forgiving surfaces.

Read and interpret shipping labels. Familiarity with, and in some cases ability to complete the various forms utilized in freight movement such as shipping orders, city stripping manifests, freight bills, overage/damage movement reports and exception forms.

Be available for work at all times in order to meet customer pickup and delivery schedules.

Qualifications

High School Degree or equivalent preferred

Must have the ability to read, write, speak English and perform simple mathematical calculations with general mental abilities to handle receipts, read maps, road signs, maintain logs, etc.

Must possess a valid commercial driver’s license with hazmat, doubles and tanker endorsements.

Must have 12 months previous tractor-trailer driving experience and/or be a graduate of a State Certified, Licensed and Safety Department approved driving school, and/or have satisfactorily completed the Old Dominion Truck Driver Training school

Must be at least 22 years old.

Join the OD Family Today!

As a Full Time member of our Family, you are eligible to receive:

Health, Dental & Vision Benefits

Short Term & Long Term Disability

Flex Spending Accounts

401(k) retirement Plan

Wellness Program

Employee credit Union, Vacation & Holiday

âBirthday Holidayâ who doesnât love some extra attention on their Birthday?

Part Time Employees are eligible for some benefits until Full Time employment is available

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, gender identity, and/or gender expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, pregnancy, genetic information, military status, Vietnam Era and/or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law(s).

