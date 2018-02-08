Physician Extender-Urgent Care

This position is for weekends only.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Nurse Practitioner

Â· Licensed Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan

Â· Licensed as a Nurse Practitioner to practice in the State of Michigan

Â· Certified as Family Nurse Practitioner with the American Nurses Association

Â· Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services

Â· Previous experience in primary care or emergency setting is desirable.

Â· ACLS certification preferred.

Physician Assistant

Â· A Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from an ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants) accredited institution or PA Certificate Program.

Â· Certification as a Physician Assistant by the AAPA (American Academy of Physician Assistants)

Â· Licensure as a Physician Assistant by the State of Michigan

Â· Previous experience in primary care or emergency setting is desirable.

Â· Current BCLS certification required. ACLS certification preferred.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Urgent Care Clinical Manager.

Under the direct clinical supervision of the Urgent Care Physician in the clinic, and Medical Director.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

X All ages (birth & above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES