Physician Extender-Urgent Care
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
This position is for weekends only.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Nurse Practitioner
Licensed Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan
Licensed as a Nurse Practitioner to practice in the State of Michigan
Certified as Family Nurse Practitioner with the American Nurses Association
Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC's normal credentialing processes before rendering services
Previous experience in primary care or emergency setting is desirable.
ACLS certification preferred.
Physician Assistant
A Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from an ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants) accredited institution or PA Certificate Program.
Certification as a Physician Assistant by the AAPA (American Academy of Physician Assistants)
Licensure as a Physician Assistant by the State of Michigan
Previous experience in primary care or emergency setting is desirable.
Current BCLS certification required. ACLS certification preferred.
ORGANIZATION
Reports to the Urgent Care Clinical Manager.
Under the direct clinical supervision of the Urgent Care Physician in the clinic, and Medical Director.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:
X All ages (birth & above)
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Works as a member of the Urgent Care clinical team to promote, support and provide comprehensive medical care to Urgent Care clients.
-
Develops, implements and evaluates plans of care utilizing sound clinical judgment based on assessment of physical, psychological, emotional, societal and environmental needs of the clients.
-
Consults with Urgent Care physician in delivery of medical care. May also consult with or refer clients to other disciplines.
-
Assists individuals to assume responsibility for the prevention of illness and the promotion, maintenance and restoration of health through the discharge process.
-
Adheres to Evaluation and Management Documentation Requirements and completes legible medical records documentation in accordance with established hospital policy.
-
Utilizes the current documentation and charting tools ie templates, Dragon or electronic medical record software for documentation as appropriate.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
