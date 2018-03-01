Physician Assistant – Traverse City – Pediatric Orthopedics
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370918
About Physician Assistant – Traverse City – Pediatric Orthopedics
Facility: Outpatient Clinic – TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Department: Pd Hdvch Orthopaedics
Category: Advanced Practice/Mid-level Providers
Classification: Part-time no Benefits PTO (A3)
Traverse City: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatric Orthopedics
Under physician supervision, provides medical care to pediatric orthopedic patients of varying type and acuity.
.4 FTE/32 hours per pay period
No weekends, No call, No OR, Regular Office Hours 2 days per week
Basic Qualifications:
Education – Graduate of an accredited Physician Assistant educational program
Licenses – Physician Asst (PHYS ASST)*\
Basic Life Support (BLS)\
Basic Life Support (BLS) Note used for BLS,CPR & BCLS)Specific to SHMG120 Days
Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)As appropriate for patient population
Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)Specific to SHMG: PALS is required by specialty or stress test is performed120 Days
Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)Specific to SHMG ACLS if required by specialty or stress test performed120 Days
Preferred Qualifications:
Licenses – Current NCCPA certification\
Membership in appropriate professional specialty organizations\
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class.
Job at a Glance
About Spectrum Health
More jobs at Spectrum Health