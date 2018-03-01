Physician Assistant – Traverse City – Pediatric Orthopedics

Facility: Outpatient Clinic – TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Department: Pd Hdvch Orthopaedics

Category: Advanced Practice/Mid-level Providers

Classification: Part-time no Benefits PTO (A3)

Traverse City: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatric Orthopedics

Under physician supervision, provides medical care to pediatric orthopedic patients of varying type and acuity.

.4 FTE/32 hours per pay period

No weekends, No call, No OR, Regular Office Hours 2 days per week

Basic Qualifications:

Education – Graduate of an accredited Physician Assistant educational program

Licenses – Physician Asst (PHYS ASST)*\

Basic Life Support (BLS)\

Basic Life Support (BLS) Note used for BLS,CPR & BCLS)Specific to SHMG120 Days

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)As appropriate for patient population

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)Specific to SHMG: PALS is required by specialty or stress test is performed120 Days

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)Specific to SHMG ACLS if required by specialty or stress test performed120 Days

Preferred Qualifications:

Licenses – Current NCCPA certification\

Membership in appropriate professional specialty organizations\

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class.