Requisition: J3K3S363R5BR728Q3HM

ResCare

Title: Physical Therapy Assistant- Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls

Job Category: Nursing/Skilled

Line of Business: HomeCare Services

About ResCare

Join us in transforming peoples’ lives and their communities! ResCare is a one-of-a-kind human services company offering services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, home care for seniors, as well as education, vocational training, and job placement for people of all ages and skill levels. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Physical Therapy Assistant- Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls. In this position, you will play a vital and positive role in helping our clients with intellectual, cognitive, or developmental disabilities achieve their fullest potential.

Are you passionate about helping others? Don’t miss this opportunity to find career success and fulfillment while you help people reach their highest level of independence! Apply today! ResCare. Where Care Meets Career.Physical Therapy Assistant- Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls Responsibilities

â¢Assist in the implementation of conditioning/rehabilitation programs established by registered/licensed physical therapist.

â¢Utilize therapeutic exercise and current neurorehabilitation strategies to improve physical function and independence under the direction of a physical therapist.

â¢Conduct community reintegration activities to assist the person receiving services with their physical therapy needs during physical activity.

â¢Assist the person receiving services in understanding their physical needs and limitations and how to manage them during function.

â¢Provide training to the person receiving services and as appropriate, all others involved in that person’s rehabilitation.

â¢Analyze and document the result of any training.

â¢Responsible to apply professional knowledge and skills in accordance with accepted standards of clinical practice, to facilitate problem resolutions, and thereby the achievement of individualized goals and outcomes for the person served.

â¢Report progress to the rehabilitation staff, person receiving services and family members.

â¢Observe/document and report changes in the condition of the person served to the Clinical Coordinator/ designee, attending physician and other treatment team members as appropriate.

â¢Provide treatment progress and status documentation in accordance with the Plan of Treatment.

â¢Participate in the team process, provide input and effective treatment strategies.

â¢Attend case conference and family educational meetings.

â¢Develop, teach and assess the plan of treatment under the supervision of licensed Physical Therapist.

â¢Guide the Rehabilitation Specialist/Certified Nursing Assistant in fulfillment of the plan.

â¢Use appropriate methods and tools in all teaching and training activities, including those associated with discharge.

â¢Maintain the highest standards of professional conduct in relation to information that is confidential in nature.

â¢Share information only when the recipient’s right to access is clearly established and the sharing of such information is clearly in the best interest of the person served.

â¢Collect and document items necessary for the organization to complete a thorough and effective program evaluation and program improvement.

â¢Attend, participate in and/or conduct internal staff development programs, obtain continuing education as required by Company policy and regulations.

â¢Maintain and enhance clinical practice skills.

â¢Perform other duties as assigned in response to the person serviced, office and/or program needs.

Specific Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

â¢Current CPR certification is required.

â¢The candidate must successfully complete any/all required preemployment evaluation test(s) per policy in each assigned area of practice.

â¢Good organizational and communication skills are needed.

â¢Ability to function with minimum supervision. Reliable transportation is required. The candidate will have the physical ability to perform job related duties which may require lifting, standing, bending, stooping, stretching, walking, pushing, and pulling with or without reasonable accommodation.

â¢A health e… For full info follow application link.

ResCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer. ResCare does not discriminate against any person on the basis of gender, race, color, national origin, religion, disability, age, veteran status, gender identity or orientation in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment, or on the basis of gender in its health programs and activities.