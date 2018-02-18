Physical Therapy Aide
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 18, 2018
About Physical Therapy Aide
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS High School diploma or equivalent.
SPECIFIC DUTIES Maintains neat appearance of department by putting away equipment, cleaning whirlpools, etc., and other general light housekeeping duties. Prepare patient for treatment by applying or removing clothing and/or equipment such as braces, safety belts, and splints. Reorder supplies according to established procedures. Transport patient to and from nursing units.
About Munson Medical Center
