Physical Therapy Aide

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/e860068014e14205905aaea528a81a32151

Posted on March 2, 2018

About Physical Therapy Aide

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High School diploma or equivalent.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Maintains neat appearance of department by putting away equipment, cleaning whirlpools, etc., and other general light housekeeping duties.

Prepare patient for treatment by applying or removing clothing and/or equipment such as braces, safety belts, and splints.

Reorder supplies according to established procedures.

Transport patient to and from nursing units.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8552347

