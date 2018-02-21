Requisition: J3N18C6806VS6QT0673

Title: Physical Therapist – Rehab Without Walls

Job Category: Nursing/Skilled

Line of Business: HomeCare Services

Join us in transforming peoples’ lives and their communities! ResCare is a one-of-a-kind human services company offering services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, home care for seniors, as well as education, vocational training, and job placement for people of all ages and skill levels. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Physical Therapist – Rehab Without Walls.

Specific Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorially. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

â¢Current CPR certification is required.

â¢The candidate must successfully complete any/all required pre-employment evaluation test (s) per policy in each assigned area of practice.

â¢Good organizational and communication skills are needed.

â¢Ability to function with minimum supervision.

â¢Reliable transportation is required.

â¢The candidate will have the physical ability to perform job related duties which may require lifting, standing, bending, stooping, stretching, walking, pushing, and pulling with or without reasonable accommodation.

â¢A health examination must be successfully completed prior to assignment and periodically thereafter, as required by Company Policy, and/or state regulations, to verify that he/she is physically capable of performing assigned duties with or without reasonable accommodation.

â¢Successful completion of any/all Company required pre-employment competency testing and health clearance prior to assignment and periodically as required by Company Policy and state regulations.

â¢Good organization and communication skills are required.

Additional Information

