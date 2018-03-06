Requisition: J3J13V6R6JHGFPDLZ4M

ResCare

Title: Physical Therapist – Per diem – Rehab Without Walls

Job Category: Nursing/Skilled

Line of Business: HomeCare Services

About ResCare

Join us in transforming peoples’ lives and their communities! ResCare is a one-of-a-kind human services company offering services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, home care for seniors, as well as education, vocational training, and job placement for people of all ages and skill levels. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Physical Therapist – Per diem – Rehab Without Walls. In this position, you will play a vital and positive role in helping our clients with intellectual, cognitive, or developmental disabilities achieve their fullest potential.

Are you passionate about helping others? Don’t miss this opportunity to find career success and fulfillment while you help people reach their highest level of independence! Apply today! ResCare. Where Care Meets Career.Physical Therapist – Per diem – Rehab Without Walls Responsibilities

â¢Plan and administer prescribed physical therapy treatment and training for persons receiving services who have experienced various injuries or illnesses so that they may obtain the highest physical functioning.

â¢Work under minimum supervision.

â¢Abides by and demonstrates the company Mission–Vision–Values through both behavior and job performance on a day-to-day basis.

â¢Provides therapy services planned, delegated and supervised by the qualified Physical Therapist consistent with the patient’s approved Plan of Treatment.

â¢Observes patients during treatment, compiles data and reports patient’s progress to Physical Therapist.

â¢Acts as a liaison and maintains contact with patients, Physical Therapist, Clinical Manager (s), other members of the healthcare team and the community in assuring effective care coordination and appropriate resource referrals.

â¢Recommends to Physical Therapist possible modification to existing physical therapy treatment plans and training needs to achieve maximum results.

â¢Maintains and submits documents as required by the Company and/or facility.

â¢Accurately and thoroughly documents patient care observations, interventions and evaluation on the day services are rendered. Assists qualified THerapist with preparation of patient progress notes.

â¢Participates in Performance Improvement activities as assigned. Communicates information that enables collection and root cause analysis of data to identify opportunities for improvement.

â¢Maintains the highest standards of professional conduct in relation to information that is confidential in nature. Shares information only when recipient’s right to access is clearly established and sharing of such information is in the best interest of the patient.

â¢Maintains/enhances clinical practice skills by attending, participating in/conducting staff development/continuing education program.

â¢Adheres to and participates in Company’s mandatory HIPPA privacy program/practices and Business Ethics and Compliance programs/practices.

â¢Reviews and adheres to all Company policies and procedures and the Employee Handbook.

â¢Participates in special projects and performs other duties as assigned.

Specific Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorially. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

â¢Current CPR certification is required.

â¢The candidate must successfully complete any/all required pre-employment evaluation test (s) per policy in each assigned area of practice.

â¢Good organizational and communication skills are needed.

â¢Ability to function with minimum supervision.

â¢Reliable transportation is required.

â¢The candidate will have the physical ability to perform job related duties which may require lifting, standing, bending, stooping, stretching, walking, pushing, and pulling with or without reasonable accommodation.

â¢A health examination must be successfully completed prior to assignment and periodically thereafter, as required by Company Policy, and/or state regulations, to verify that he/she is physically capable of performing assigned duties with or without reasonable accommodation.

â¢Successful completion of any/all Company required pre-employment competency testing and health clearance pr… For full info follow application link.

ResCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer. ResCare does not discriminate against any person on the basis of gender, race, color, national origin, religion, disability, age, veteran status, gender identity or orientation in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment, or on the basis of gender in its health programs and activities.